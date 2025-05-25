CAT Issues Contempt Notices To Cabinet Secretary, 2 Bureaucrats In IFS Sanjeev Chaturvedi Case

Dehradun: The Nainital Circuit Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued contempt notices to Cabinet Secretary, TV Somanathan, Union Health Secretary Apoorva Chandra and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Secretary P Daniel in a case related to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Notably, this is the first case related to the service matter of an officer in which a contempt notice has been issued to a Cabinet Secretary. The next hearing of the case has been listed on July 9.

The case relates to the final findings of an investigation conducted by Chaturvedi as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in AIIMS, Delhi in some corruption cases. The IFS officer has been seeking information about the findings but even after the CAT order, he has not been able to access it.

IFS Sanjay Chaturvedi has often been in the news for his fight against corruption. He has also received the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

The latest case is related to the final findings in corruption cases investigated by him. Initially he had sought information at the departmental level and after not getting any response, he knocked the doors of the CAT.

In February 2023, CAT had ordered the officials to provide documents related to the relevant information. But AIIMS, Delhi had moved the High Court against the order and the court stayed the CAT's order. In May 2024, court stated that the Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary and Central Vigilance Commission will not come under the purview of the stay order.

After this, Chaturvedi filed a contempt petition in the Nainital Circuit Bench of the CAT in December 2024. After hearing on this petition, the CAT has issued contempt notices to three officers of Uttarakhand cadre. The next hearing of this case has been fixed on July 9.

Chaturvedi has alleged that he investigated various cases related to corruption due to which, an attempt was made to spoil his Annual Confidential Report (ACR) by awarding him low grading. After which, he tried to get information related to the cases investigated at AIIMS, Delhi, which was not made available to him.