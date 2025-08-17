Caste System Is India's Weakness, It Should Be Destroyed: Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said that the caste system is India's weakness and it is only when the caste barriers are removed that the country can stand united.

"Castes are weakness of India. It is only after caste barriers are removed that we can unite as one nation and one people. It is not common to focus on the oppressed people politically. Those who do so are amazing. Leaders like Thirumavalavan are not commonly found. If you ask him what he wants, politics or profit, Thirumavalavan will choose politics. Even though one will earn blows and the other money, he will still prefer politics over profit," Haasan said at the birthday celebrations of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday.

The 63rd birthday of Thirumavalavan, celebrated as 'Tamilans Uprising' day, was held at the Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai yesterday. Various programmes including dance, songs and poetry recitals were organised on the occasion.

Participating at the event, Haasan said, "I am an artist and I do not have a caste. It does not matter who I am or what my colour is, it is our duty to criticise those who do not have the intention to respect me".

"When our party was launched, I was asked whether I had chosen the first enemy. I made my choice. Caste is my first enemy. By birth I am not inferior to anyone and no one is higher than me. What we need is to imprint this fact in our mind. We said government should pay women for their contribution to society. It was brother M K Stalin who implemented it. The development that Tamil Nadu has achieved today is shocking to some and makes us proud," Kamal said.

Taking to his X handle to extend birthday greeting, Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed Thirumavalavan for his "deep knowledge, clear thinking, and sacrificial spirit that serves as strength to protect the welfare of working people". "I wish you, who accompanies the journey of ideals, to live with happiness and good health!" he wrote.

Few months ago, Haasan became a target of backlash after saying Kannada language originated from Tamil. His statement led to protests and demands for public apology.