Caste Census Will Take Place As Per Schedule, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Putting to rest the speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the socio-economic and educational survey will start as per schedule on September 22.

"There is no question of postponing the survey. It will start as per the earlier schedule, from September 22 to October 7. Moreover, the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission is a constitutional body and the State Government has no powers to give any direction to it," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

There were speculations that the survey will be postponed after several Ministers, mainly from the Lingayat community, reportedly raised strong objections in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday to the new additions to the list of castes enlisted for the survey and demanded postponement of survey until the corrective steps are taken.

The backward classes commission has added 331 new castes for enumeration this time which has caused resentment among many communities, especially Lingayats. They have been opposing the nomenclatures of castes of those families converted to Christianity like Lingayat-Christian, Kuruba Christian, Madiga-Christian etc. Other communities have been seeing this as an effort to divide their respective communities and have been demanding the removal of these castes from the list.