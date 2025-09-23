ETV Bharat / state

Caste Census Underway In Karnataka Amidst Reports Of Technical Glitches At Several Places

Bengaluru: The Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as 'caste census', is underway in Karnataka, despite reports of technical glitches and server issues at several places across the state on Tuesday, official sources said.

The survey by the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes, which began on Monday, will continue till October 7.

Enumerators, who are visiting door-to-door to gather data, faced technical glitches with the App at several places, which is being used for the survey, sources said.

They said, enumerators not getting the survey handbook on time caused the delay at some places, while server issues, OTPs not getting generated and network issues affected the survey at a few other places.

There were reports of technical issues affecting the survey in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Raichur, Yadgir, Gadag, and Bengaluru South districts, among other places. At most of these places, the surveys were held after rectifying the issues, sources said.

In Belagavi, there was a protest by some enumerators, claiming that they have been put on survey work, despite being handicapped, pregnant, facing health issues, and being at the verge of retirement.

Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes Chairman Madhusudan R Naik said, according to his information, "the survey is going on well." Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The survey is being monitored by administrative authorities...I don't monitor it on a day-to-day basis. If there are any concerns, officials will bring to my notice and we will resolve them. As per my information so far, there are no such major concerns. Minor issues, if any, will be resolved by administrative authorities."

Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as to how accurate information can be gathered from the survey amidst issues, the opposition BJP said, "There is no benefit from this survey. The Congress government's aim is to loot hundreds of crores of tax money from the people."