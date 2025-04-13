ETV Bharat / state

Caste Census Report In Karnataka Recommends Increasing BC Reservations To 51 Pc

The caste census report suggests that 51 per cent reservation should be given to the 70 per cent BC population in educational institutions in state.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The caste census report, which was submitted before the Karnataka cabinet, has recommended increasing reservations for Backward Communities from the existing 32 per cent to 51 per cent, government sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, caste census in short, also highlights that the population of BC is 70 per cent.

The report also suggests that 51 per cent reservation should be given to the Backward Communities in educational institutions in the state. It cited the example of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, which are providing 69 and 77 per cent reservations respectively as per the backward class population, the sources said.

According to the survey report, the population of Backward Communities in 1A category is 34,96,638, 1B- 73,92,313, 2A- 77,78,209, 2B- 75,25,880, 3A-- 72,99,577 and the Backward Community in the 3B category is 1,54,37,113, sources claimed. This way the total population of Other Backward Castes is 4,16,30,153, sources said.

The sources citing the report claimed that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes population is 1,09,29347 and 42,81,289 respectively. The sample survey comprises population of 5,98,14,942.

The survey was initially commissioned by H Kantharaj in 2015 and later Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde completed it and submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024.

Bengaluru: The caste census report, which was submitted before the Karnataka cabinet, has recommended increasing reservations for Backward Communities from the existing 32 per cent to 51 per cent, government sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, caste census in short, also highlights that the population of BC is 70 per cent.

The report also suggests that 51 per cent reservation should be given to the Backward Communities in educational institutions in the state. It cited the example of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, which are providing 69 and 77 per cent reservations respectively as per the backward class population, the sources said.

According to the survey report, the population of Backward Communities in 1A category is 34,96,638, 1B- 73,92,313, 2A- 77,78,209, 2B- 75,25,880, 3A-- 72,99,577 and the Backward Community in the 3B category is 1,54,37,113, sources claimed. This way the total population of Other Backward Castes is 4,16,30,153, sources said.

The sources citing the report claimed that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes population is 1,09,29347 and 42,81,289 respectively. The sample survey comprises population of 5,98,14,942.

The survey was initially commissioned by H Kantharaj in 2015 and later Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde completed it and submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CASTE CENSUS REPORT IN KARNATAKACASE CENSUS IN KARNATAKAKARNATAKABC RESERVATIONS IN KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.