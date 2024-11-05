ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi To Attend Caste Census Meeting In Hyderabad Today

Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting in Hyderabad on Telangana's caste survey, aimed at gathering stakeholder suggestions before the state begins the survey on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting in Hyderabad on Telangana's caste survey, aimed at gathering stakeholder suggestions before the state begins the survey on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting organised by the party's Telangana unit here on Tuesday related to the caste survey initiated by the state government.

According to the schedule given to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive here at 4.45 pm by a special flight from Fursatgunj Airport in UP.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok would directly proceed to the Gandhian Ideology Centre at Bowenpally here and participate in State Level Consultations on Caste Census till 6.30 PM, TPCC sources told PTI.

Later, he will fly back to the national capital.

According to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the state unit would organise the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.

The state government has begun the exercise to conduct a comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey as per the promise made by Rahul Gandhi before last year's assembly polls.

The survey will begin on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting organised by the party's Telangana unit here on Tuesday related to the caste survey initiated by the state government.

According to the schedule given to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive here at 4.45 pm by a special flight from Fursatgunj Airport in UP.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok would directly proceed to the Gandhian Ideology Centre at Bowenpally here and participate in State Level Consultations on Caste Census till 6.30 PM, TPCC sources told PTI.

Later, he will fly back to the national capital.

According to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the state unit would organise the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.

The state government has begun the exercise to conduct a comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey as per the promise made by Rahul Gandhi before last year's assembly polls.

The survey will begin on Wednesday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI IN HYDERABADCASTE CENSUS MEETINGGANDHIAN IDEOLOGY CENTRETELANGANA CASTE CENSUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.