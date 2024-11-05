ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi To Attend Caste Census Meeting In Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting organised by the party's Telangana unit here on Tuesday related to the caste survey initiated by the state government.

According to the schedule given to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive here at 4.45 pm by a special flight from Fursatgunj Airport in UP.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok would directly proceed to the Gandhian Ideology Centre at Bowenpally here and participate in State Level Consultations on Caste Census till 6.30 PM, TPCC sources told PTI.

Later, he will fly back to the national capital.