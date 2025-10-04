ETV Bharat / state

Caste Census Begins In Bengaluru Amidst Protests From Enumerators

Bengaluru: The Socio-economic and educational survey began in Bengaluru on Saturday, amidst protests from enumerators at a few places over areas allotted to them for the survey.

As many as 17,500 government employees drawn from different departments have been appointed as enumerators of the survey. With over 50.57 lakh households to be covered in the survey in the Greater Bengaluru Region, comprising five city corporations, each evaluator has been given a target of covering 15-20 households a day.

On the first day of the survey, several evaluators staged a protest at GBA's Malleshwaram office, claiming they had been allotted faraway areas for the survey, overlooking 10 options they had provided before the survey. "Before the start of the survey, we were asked to specify areas of our preferences. Accordingly, we had given 10 options. But none of them have been considered, and we have been asked to survey in far-off places," Mahesh, an enumerator, said.

Some enumerators have also sought leave from the survey on health grounds, while some expressed their inability to cover 15-10 days in a day. "Each household has to answer sixty questions, and it would take at least one hour. Such being the case, it is difficult to cover 15 houses a day," said Manjunath, another enumerator.