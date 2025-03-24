Caste-Based Survey To Be Conducted In Jharkhand In Next Financial Year: Minister

Ranchi: The proposed caste-based survey will be conducted in Jharkhand in the next financial year, a minister said in the state Assembly on Monday. He said the Personnel department has already been made a nodal agency to hold the task.

"The government is serious about holding the caste-based survey in the state. A decision in this regard has already been taken in February last year. We will make all our efforts to survey during the next financial year," Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms department minister Deepak Birua said replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradip Yadav in the assembly.

Yadav wanted to know about the deadline to conduct the survey. He also asked the government about the exercise done by the personnel department till now. Birua said that the department issued a notice on March 4 to hire an agency in a bid to ascertain the total number of people required, levels of work and financial aspect in the exercise.

"I talked to a few agencies but it will take some time," he said. He said that few days are left before the end of the current financial year. "I assure you that the government will make all efforts to carry out the exercise in the next financial year on the pattern of Telangana and Bihar," he said. Pradip urged the government to include Sarna religious code to ascertain the population of Sarna followers.