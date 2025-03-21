ETV Bharat / state

Cash Recovery: Senior Lawyer Mentions Incident Before Delhi HC, Expresses Pain Over Incident

SC decided to transfer Justice Varma from Delhi HC to his parent Allahabad HC on the allegations of recovery of huge cash from his residence.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

New Delhi: A senior lawyer on Friday expressed pain and shock before the Delhi High Court over the alleged recovery of huge cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, who did not hold court today.

As the lawyer said he and many others were shaken by the development, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya shared the emotions, and said "so is everybody. We are conscious". Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela to take some steps so that such incidents do not happen in future.

"We respect the system a lot. Each of the judges are respected a lot. We are shaken my lords and demoralised. Please take some steps. I am not expressing my pain any further and I am sure I am expressing the pain of many of my brothers. Please take some steps to see that such incidents do not happen," Bhardwaj said.

At around 11 am, the court master of Justice Varma's court announced that the division bench was on leave on Friday and any urgent mention could be made before another bench.

The Supreme Court Collegium has reportedly decided to transfer Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court on the allegations of recovery of huge cash from his residence here.

