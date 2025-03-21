Rs 8 Lakh Cash Recovered From Naxal Hideout In Chhattisgarh

Gariaband: A day after 30 Naxals were killed in two encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh, police recovered cash worth Rs eight lakh, reportedly hidden by Maoists in a tunnel in Gariaband district. Police have also recovered a large amount of gelatin and gunpowder, used for making bombs from the spot.

Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha said in a joint operation led by DSP Garima Dadar, personnel of Gariaband Police, STF, Cobra, CRPF 207 and E-30 Ops Team succeeded in recovering the Naxal material. "This action was taken in the hilly area of ​​​​Pandripani in Mainpur on a tip-off given by an informer. When a search operation was conducted, it was found that the Naxalites had hidden some of their belongings inside the tunnel. The material was found inside tiffin boxes and plastic bags," Rakhecha said.

The SP said that Rs 8 lakh in cash, explosive material, Naxalite literature and a diary were found here. An FIR in this connection has been lodged at Mainpur police station, he said.

The source of Rs 8 lakh is also being traced and it is being investigated as to from where the Naxalites collected the money. Action will be taken against those involved in this. Police said action will be taken against the accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The SP has further said that any Naxalite who wants to surrender can do so by going to any police station or camp. "Their lives will be secured and they will receive all facilities provided by the government," he added.