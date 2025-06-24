'Cash For House' Allegation: Karnataka Housing Minister Offers To Resign If Proved He Took Money

Bengaluru: Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that he would voluntarily resign if it was proved that he took money to allot houses for the poor.

He was reacting to Congress MLA B R Patil's allegation that money is being taken to allot houses for the poor under various housing schemes.

"It is an unpardonable crime to seek bribes from the poor. God has given me enough. I need not have to lead my life by taking bribes for allotting houses for the poor. If anybody proves that I took money, I will voluntarily resign," he said.

On Patil's allegation, he said that the former has never said the minister took money. Neither he has named any official. "If he has any information, let him provide. We will take action. But still the department will conduct an inquiry into his allegations," Zameer said.

Patil had alleged that the housing department officials overlooked his recommendations for allotment of houses while a few Gram Panchayat Presidents from his constituency got the houses sanctioned based on his recommendations. He had also alleged that money has exchanged in the allotment.

Reacting to another Congress MLA Gopalkrishna Belur's demand for his resignation, Zameer said the MLA seems to be unaware of the procedure involved in selection of beneficiaries and allotment of houses. "Beneficiaries are selected at the panchayat level and houses are allotted as per the recommendations of the MLAs. Even in the case of Patil, all 950 houses were allotted on the basis of his recommendation only," the Minister added.