Kawardha Police Seize Gold Worth Rs 3 Crore And Cash; Two Detained

Kawardha: The Kawardha police in Chhattisgarh seized 4.7 kg of gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 3 crore and Rs 8.4 lakh in cash from a car during a special operation. Two suspects were detained for failing to provide valid documentation for the seized assets.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a white car proceeding from Raipur to Kawardha at the Raipur-Jabalpur bypass on Wednesday night. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered gold jewellery, including chains, rings, bangles, and necklaces, along with a substantial cash amount.

According to City Kotwali Police Station in-charge Lalji Sinha, when asked to provide original bills for the jewellery and cash, the suspects failed to do so. As a result, both were taken into custody, and the assets were seized under Section 106 BNS.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Chandrakar stated that an investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the gold. Authorities are also probing reports that local traders may have purchased gold without proper documentation.