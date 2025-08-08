ETV Bharat / state

Former IAS Abdul Samad In Trouble After Corruption Charge, Case Registered In Agra

Agra: A case has been registered against former IAS officer Abdul Samad under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 at the Vigilance Police Station here, following Vigilance probe into a corruption case against him. He was reportedly close to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

In 2022, an order for a vigilance inquiry was issued against Samad. An investigation began and he was questioned during the investigation. However, since he failed to provide satisfactory answers, a case was registered on Thursday.

SP Vigilance Agra Sector, Alok Sharma, said that Inspector Ravindra Kumar Dubey of the Vigilance team conducted the investigation and submitted the report to the government. Following the government’s approval, the case was officially registered at the Agra Vigilance Police Station.

The investigation revealed that during his posting as Municipal Commissioner Ghaziabad, Abdul Samad had spent Rs 5.6 Crore in the acquisition of assets and family feeding, while the former IAS officer earned a total of Rs 2.63 Crore from all sources.