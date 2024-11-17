ETV Bharat / state

Case Lodged Against MLA Ravindra Bhati After He 'Forced' Police To Release Protesters

Following MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati's intervention, two protesters, who were taken into police custody after they opposed construction of solar power plant, were released.

Case Lodged Against MLA Ravindra Bhati After He 'Forced' Police To Release Protesters
Ravindra Singh Bhati (ETV Bharat/ File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 25 minutes ago

Jaisalmer: A case has been registered against Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati in Jhinjhinali police station of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The move came after he allegedly forced police to release two youths from custody during a protest against solar power construction in Baiya village.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said a case has been registered against Bhati under sections 126/2, 221 and 132 of BNSS and further investigation is underway.

Currently, villagers are protesting against the the government for allotting a plot of land to a private company for setting up a solar plant in Baiya village of the area and Bhati has been leading the protest.

On Friday, police detained two protesters while they were opposing the construction of the solar plant and took them away in their jeep. However, Bhati stopped the jeep, questioning policemen under what ground the two were arrested. When police replied that no formal arrests were made, the MLA said that the two should be released. After which, the two were allowed to alight from the police jeep.

SP Chaudhary said the MLA is considered a role model by the youth, but his act is sending out a wrong message. "He is a sensible man and hopefully, he will not commit such an incident in future. This cannot be expected from a young MLA like him," Chaudhary said.

The SP said that legal action will be taken against all anti-social elements who create any kind of obstruction in undertaking work on private land. He has also appealed to the common people not to share misleading news and rumours on social media.

Read more

  1. Security Enhanced for Ravindra Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer LS Seat
  2. BJP, Opposition Have United Against Me: Ravindra Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A case has been registered against Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati in Jhinjhinali police station of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The move came after he allegedly forced police to release two youths from custody during a protest against solar power construction in Baiya village.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said a case has been registered against Bhati under sections 126/2, 221 and 132 of BNSS and further investigation is underway.

Currently, villagers are protesting against the the government for allotting a plot of land to a private company for setting up a solar plant in Baiya village of the area and Bhati has been leading the protest.

On Friday, police detained two protesters while they were opposing the construction of the solar plant and took them away in their jeep. However, Bhati stopped the jeep, questioning policemen under what ground the two were arrested. When police replied that no formal arrests were made, the MLA said that the two should be released. After which, the two were allowed to alight from the police jeep.

SP Chaudhary said the MLA is considered a role model by the youth, but his act is sending out a wrong message. "He is a sensible man and hopefully, he will not commit such an incident in future. This cannot be expected from a young MLA like him," Chaudhary said.

The SP said that legal action will be taken against all anti-social elements who create any kind of obstruction in undertaking work on private land. He has also appealed to the common people not to share misleading news and rumours on social media.

Read more

  1. Security Enhanced for Ravindra Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer LS Seat
  2. BJP, Opposition Have United Against Me: Ravindra Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer
Last Updated : 25 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MLA RAVINDRA SINGH BHATICASE AGAINST RAVINDRA BHATICASE LODGED AGAINST MLASHEO MLA RAVINDRA BHATIRAVINDRA BHATI BOOKED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.