Case Lodged Against MLA Ravindra Bhati After He 'Forced' Police To Release Protesters

Jaisalmer: A case has been registered against Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati in Jhinjhinali police station of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The move came after he allegedly forced police to release two youths from custody during a protest against solar power construction in Baiya village.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said a case has been registered against Bhati under sections 126/2, 221 and 132 of BNSS and further investigation is underway.

Currently, villagers are protesting against the the government for allotting a plot of land to a private company for setting up a solar plant in Baiya village of the area and Bhati has been leading the protest.

On Friday, police detained two protesters while they were opposing the construction of the solar plant and took them away in their jeep. However, Bhati stopped the jeep, questioning policemen under what ground the two were arrested. When police replied that no formal arrests were made, the MLA said that the two should be released. After which, the two were allowed to alight from the police jeep.

SP Chaudhary said the MLA is considered a role model by the youth, but his act is sending out a wrong message. "He is a sensible man and hopefully, he will not commit such an incident in future. This cannot be expected from a young MLA like him," Chaudhary said.

The SP said that legal action will be taken against all anti-social elements who create any kind of obstruction in undertaking work on private land. He has also appealed to the common people not to share misleading news and rumours on social media.