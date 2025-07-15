Case Filed Against TVK Cadre For Damaging Public Property During Chennai Protest

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay speaks at a protest in Chennai demanding justice for temple security guard Ajith Kumar, who died in police custody.

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) wrote a letter to the Chennai Corporation promising to repair the public property damaged by the party members during the protest. However, the corporation had stated that action would be taken as per the law, and the police have registered a case.

A protest was staged on Sivananda Road, Chennai, on Sunday by the TVK demanding justice for Ajith Kumar, who died in police custody. The families of those who have died in police custody in Tamil Nadu in the last four years also participated in the protest.

The protest, led by party president Vijay, the party members raised slogans condemning the state government and carrying banners saying ''We want justice, not sorry''. More than 5,000 cadre gathered on Sivananda Road as party leader Vijay participated in the protest.

At that time, a crowd of party members gathered to watch Vijay speak on stage, leading to damage to the barricades and barriers erected in the middle of the road. Videos of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Hence, Chennai Corporation Officer Karthik filed a complaint at the Thiruvallikeni police station alleging that the TVK party members had damaged public property. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the party members who participated in the protest using video evidence for damaging public property.

Meanwhile, the Chennai District Secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party had written a letter to the Chennai Corporation stating that they would repair the damaged public property themselves. It is noteworthy that the corporation had informed that legal action would be taken for damaging public property.

