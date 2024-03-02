Case Filed against Social Media Users for Slandering Jubin Nautiyal

A case has been filed by the Rajpur police station against unknown social media users who allegedly posted derogatory comments and used abusive language against Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal and his family. Assistance will be taken from the cyber cell for probing the complaint, police said.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have registered a case against unknown social media users, who allegedly spread incorrect information and used abusive language against Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal and his family.

The move has been taken after Nautiyal's manager Rachit Garg filed a complaint at the Rajpur police station in Dehradun stating that the singer's family is undergoing mental stress following the online harassments.

Garg said that are some Instagram users are constantly posting derogatory comments by associating Nautiyal's name with a film producer and using abusive language against him. "Such posts were being made for many days and although the singer has been ignoring the comments, the online slander has not stopped. So a complaint was lodged today," Garg said.

Garg also said that the posts were made about the singer and his family on issues in which they had nothing to do. Nautiyal is a resident of Uttarakhand and always talks about the mountains but some people are not liking it and slandering him, Garg added.

Two years ago a controversy had come to light about Nautiyal when a girl had raised allegations against him. She later apologised and said that she had done it for publicity.

Rajpur police station in-charge PD Bhatt said that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Garg's manager. Since the matter pertains to social media, the cyber cell's help will be taken during the probe, Bhatt said.

