Case Filed Against Mumbai Cardiologist For Receiving Pension Of Late MLC Adik As His 'Widow'

Adik, a well-known lawyer, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) and served as deputy CM in 1984.

By PTI

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Mumbai: Police have registered a criminal case against a female cardiologist for allegedly drawing the pension of Maharashtra politician and former MLC late Ramrao Adik as his "widow", officials said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai on March 1 on a court's instructions, an official said.

Adik, a well-known lawyer, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) and served as deputy CM in 1984. He died at the age of 73 in 2007.

According to a private complaint filed by the 73-year-old son of Adik in the court, after his father's death, the cardiologist started receiving pension as his "widow".

As per the complaint, the woman was not married to the former legislator.

Police are probing whether the woman had forged documents to receive the pension, he said.

