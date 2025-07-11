ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against Man For Uploading Obscene Content After UNICEF Complaint To Agra Police

Agra: A case has been registered against a man from Agra for allegedly uploading and forwarding pornographic content on social media, following a complaint from the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF). The Cyber Police Station lodged the case under Section 67B of the IT Act.

According to official sources, UNICEF’s headquarters in New York informed the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters after receiving multiple complaints from the social media platform Snapchat regarding the repeated circulation of pornographic content. UNICEF alerted the police concerning the welfare and rights of children.

They added that the content was allegedly being circulated through a mobile number registered under the name of Narendra Kumar, a resident of Nagla Kare village in Mankeda, in the Malpura police station area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) City Aditya Kumar said Snapchat had initially flagged the content and informed it to UNICEF. "UNICEF's New York headquarters sent a complaint about the mobile number to the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters," he said.