Case Filed against Man for Setting Wife Ablaze in Delhi on 12-Yr-Old Daughter's Statement

New Delhi: A man allegedly set his wife ablaze for her property in Delhi's Begumpur area on Monday and faked it as an accident due to gas pipe leak. A case was registered against him on the basis of his 12-year-old daughter's statement.

Information about a fire at a house was received at Begumpur police station on Monday morning. Fire tenders brought the flames under control. The woman along with her two children and the accused were rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries. While the woman was declared brought dead, the others are currently undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.

The woman's husband claimed that the fire broke out due to gas pipe leak but, his daughter informed police that her parents had a quarrel the previous night and her mother was set ablaze. After recording the girl's statement, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and launched an investigation.

The accused, Rajveer, is a DTC bus conductor while his wife was a teacher in a municipal corporation school. The couple got married in 2009 and the family lived in a house in Jain Nagar.

When the fire broke out at around 7 am, the woman could not escape because she was suffering from polio. Finally, firemen rescued them out of the house. The accused suffered 40 percent burn injuries.

According to family members, Rajveer rarely went to work and controlled his wife's expenses. He even kept his wife's ATM card with him and used to beat his wife and children, alleged. They alleged that Rajveer killed his wife as he wanted to transfer her property in his name.

It has been revealed that earlier, on Thursday he had threatened to kill his wife in front of her parents. When the police took the elder daughter's statement, she revealed the whole story. The woman's body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem, after which, her last rites were performed.