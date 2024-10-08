ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against Mahant Narsinghanand For Inflammatory Statement On Prophet In Etah

Etah/Aligarh: A case has been filed against Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and Mahant Yati Narsinghanand and two others in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district for alleged controversial statement against Prophet Muhammad, police said.

Muslim community leaders have demanded action against the three, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments. Police are investigating the case.

Religious leaders, Zaheer Ahmed, Sharafat Hussain and advocate Mohammad Irfan lodged a complaint in Kotwali Nagar police station against the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple Yati Narsinghanand, Anil Yadav and an unknown person, alleging them of insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Advocate Irfan, a resident of Ariba Mansion said that the Mahamandaleshwar had made a controversial statement against the Prophet at a programme on September 29 in Lohianagar in Ghaziabad. In protest against this, several members of the Muslim community took out a procession from Holi Mohalla to Bali Muhammad Chowk and submitted a memorandum to ADM administration Satyaprakash.