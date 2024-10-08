Case Filed Against Mahant Narsinghanand For Inflammatory Statement On Prophet In Etah

Etah/Aligarh: A case has been filed against Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and Mahant Yati Narsinghanand and two others in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district for alleged controversial statement against Prophet Muhammad, police said.
Muslim community leaders have demanded action against the three, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments. Police are investigating the case.
Religious leaders, Zaheer Ahmed, Sharafat Hussain and advocate Mohammad Irfan lodged a complaint in Kotwali Nagar police station against the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple Yati Narsinghanand, Anil Yadav and an unknown person, alleging them of insulting Prophet Muhammad.
Advocate Irfan, a resident of Ariba Mansion said that the Mahamandaleshwar had made a controversial statement against the Prophet at a programme on September 29 in Lohianagar in Ghaziabad. In protest against this, several members of the Muslim community took out a procession from Holi Mohalla to Bali Muhammad Chowk and submitted a memorandum to ADM administration Satyaprakash.
Kotwali Nagar in-charge Rohtas Chauhan said that a memorandum was received and a case has been registered. The matter will be investigated, he said.
AMU students took out protest march:
Meanwhile, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students took out a protest march from the university's Duck Point to Babe Syed Gate and they submitted a memorandum to the President, demanding death penalty for the Mahamandaleshwar. Students raised slogans alleging that some people wanted to gain cheap popularity by making anti-Muslim statements.
The police and administration have also been put on alert regarding the protest. AMU Proctor Wasim Ali said such statements are wrong and demanded action.
