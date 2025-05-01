ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Case Against UP Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Ayodhya: A fresh case has been filed against Uttar Pradesh-based folk singer Neha Singh Rathore here in connection with her alleged objectionable social media statements made following the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

The court of Civil Judge Senior Division IV has registered a miscellaneous case following a complaint by Shivendra Singh, a resident of Madna police station area in Maharajganj.

Earlier, Lucknow Police had booked Neha for sedition over the same post. Abhay Pratap Singh, the complainant, alleged that Rathore's posts on X repeated efforts to provoke one community against another and could adversely affect national integrity.

In her social post, Neha blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Pahalgam attack. She also alleged that the attack was carried out for electoral gains.