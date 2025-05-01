Fresh Case Against UP Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Ayodhya: A fresh case has been filed against Uttar Pradesh-based folk singer Neha Singh Rathore here in connection with her alleged objectionable social media statements made following the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.
The court of Civil Judge Senior Division IV has registered a miscellaneous case following a complaint by Shivendra Singh, a resident of Madna police station area in Maharajganj.
Earlier, Lucknow Police had booked Neha for sedition over the same post. Abhay Pratap Singh, the complainant, alleged that Rathore's posts on X repeated efforts to provoke one community against another and could adversely affect national integrity.
In her social post, Neha blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Pahalgam attack. She also alleged that the attack was carried out for electoral gains.
Advocate Martand Pratap Singh, representing the complainant, alleged that Neha spreads anarchy and social hysteria through social media platforms YouTube and Facebook, with whom many high-level white-collar people are directly and indirectly involved, who help in spreading social hysteria.
“Neha Singh Rathore had made derogatory comments against national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, intending to spread social hysteria in a sensitive matter like the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” he said.
Her post was shared by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and blamed the Modi government for the Pahalgam attack.
Also Read