TN BJP President K Annamalai Booked For Poll Code Violation

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and others were booked for allegedly campaigning beyond permitted campaign hours in Tamil Nadu's Avarampalayam

Coimbatore: A case has been booked against BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation, police said here on Friday.

DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission's stipulated time on Thursday night and this led to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area, police said. Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, local DMK functionaries petitioned the district collector seeking action against the BJP candidate for allegedly campaigning beyond the deadline set by the Election Commission.

