Cartridges Of Pakistani Ordnance Factory Found At Sambhal Violence Site

A cartridge of Pakistani Ordnance Factory which was found at Sambhal violence site (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sambhal: Cartridges of Pakistani Ordnance Factory were found during a search operation at the Sambhal Violence Site here on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

On Tuesday, officials including forensic, LIU team's ASP Shreesh Chandra, Circle Officer Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary and Circle Officer Asmoli Alok Kumar Sidhu reached the spot of violence. During the search operation here, the team found one miss fire and one empty cartridge of 9 MM of Pakistan Ordnance Factory. Apart from this, 2 12 bore and 2 32 bore (empty cartridge) shells were recovered.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that two SITs are being formed to investigate the Sambhal violence.

"On Tuesday, investigator Amit Kumar, the forensic department team reached the violence-hit area behind the Jama Masjid. The municipal corporation team was called and the drains," the senior police official added.

The SP said that one misfire and one shell of 9 MM of Pakistan Ordnance Factory have been recovered. "Apart from this, a 12 bore Winchester Made in USA cartridge has been found. In total, five fired cartridges and one misfired cartridge have been found. The search operation will continue on Wednesday," he added.

According to the SP, the police do not use whatever cartridges etc. have been recovered. "The recovered cartridges will be sent to the forensic lab," the SP added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged a "well-planned" conspiracy by the BJP for the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where a team of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit on December 4 amid restrictions imposed by the district administration.

Raising the Sambhal issue in Parliament, Yadav alleged that police personnel fired from official and personal weapons, killing innocent people and injuring several others after some locals pelted stones at them to protest their high-handedness. Sambhal has been in the eye of the storm since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence that ensued.

