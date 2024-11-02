Cartridge Found In Seat Pockets Of Air India's Dubai-New Delhi Flight

New Delhi: An incident of a cartridge in the seat pocket of Air India's Dubai-New Delhi flight (AI916) has come to light after the airline's spokesperson revealed the same. The flight landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on October 27 after which all flyers were safely disembarked.

Following the incident, Air India has lodged a complaint with the Airport Police, in line with the security protocols.

"On October 27, after landing in Delhi from Dubai, a cartridge was found in a seat pocket of our flight, AI916, and all the passengers disembarked safely. Strictly following the same, a complaint was immediately lodged with the airport police by Air India," the AI spokesperson said.

Recently, Jagdish Uikey, the accused in a bomb threat case about airports and railway stations was detained by police. Indian aviation sector had a nightmare last with about 300 bomb threats on several flights, leading to multiple cancellations, disruptions and mounting losses. Nagpur police commissioner Ravindra Singhal said Uikey was detained from the railway station on Friday.

Uikey, a resident of Tadgaon in Morgaon taluka of Gondia district in Maharashtra, left Gondia in 2016 after selling out his house. He didn't even live with his parents. The tricenarian wrote a book on terrorism which landed in controversy after which he came under police radar.

Meanwhile, a bomb hoax threat delayed a Chennai-bound Indigo airlines flight at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in Guwahati on Saturday. The 6E 119 flight was supposed to take off from LGBI airport in Guwahati to Chennai, sources at the airport said. Airport authorities followed the protocol and thoroughly checked the aircraft after receiving a phone call that there was a bomb in the aircraft.