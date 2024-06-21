Career Guidance: Skills That Firms Look For During Placement

Hyderabad: In the present competitive world, it is both difficult for candidates to bag top placements and employers to get the best resources to run their companies efficiently.

While selecting resources from participants of the written tests, group discussions and interviews, companies always favour people who have skills suiting their organisational requirement. However, solely possessing subject knowledge is not enough. One has to have some skills to grab the attention of the recruiters. Here are some important skills that job seekers should possess.

In this digital age, one cannot advance even a step in the career without possessing technical skills. One has to be proactive and be updated with the rapid changes by learning new courses and tools. Being proactive in making decisions and it is good to keep past experiences in mind. Also, one should cultivate the ability to learn from the experiences of others.

Every candidate who gets selected for campus placement has the opportunity to grow to a bigger level in the new organisation. However, the opportunities are limited only to those who understand the changes and update their skills accordingly. Most of the students who want to succeed in campus placements focus only on getting selected as an employee in that organisation. They get the necessary training and achieve their goals. However, this is only a short-term goal and not at all conducive to reach the higher levels.

Maturity should be reflected in the way you interact with others, communicate and make decisions while working with them. The ability to understand and learn from each incident and take corrective action is beneficial for career growth.

A person who understands the work culture and loves the profession can climb to higher levels. Such development depends on individual abilities. No organisation can abandon resources who are dedicated to their profession and the company. Impressing your superiors with performance is always beneficial in succeeding in career.

Organisations prefer people who are constantly learning new skills and can do things differently than others. Don't be satisfied solely by bagging a job because this will put your career in danger. Students who have the urge for learning will continue to learn newer things even after getting a job. Such people are favoured by recruiters.

It is crucial how you impress the interview panel. You should be able to give the impression to the selectors that you are the candidate they are waiting for. This should be your primary intention. It should be seen in your attire and attitude. Professional attire is one of the things that many people overlook.

Sometimes keys persons of the organisation inform about their product, marketing, vision, mission, and others through presentation prior to the interview session. Candidates should pay attention to this presentation because in most cases, interview questions can be asked on the topics of the presentation to gauge the participants' interest and attention. It is an aspect that reveals their observation, alertness and interest.

Read more

Five Steps To Secure A Job Of Your Choice