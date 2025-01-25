Tigress Carcass Found In Chhattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Autopsy Suggests Death After Fight With Another Big Cat

Mungeli: The forest officials here on Friday recovered the carcass of a tigress who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Chhattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The deceased tigress, aged around four years, has been identified as AKT-13, informed the ATR's Special Tiger Protection Force.

As per reports, in the evening of January 23, while walking through the forest near Chirhatta Birarpani, locals found the tiger lying motionless. They were initially shocked but approached cautiously and realised that the big cat was already dead.

The villagers attempted to pass on the information to forest officials but somehow could not. A day later, when the ATR staff reportedly arrived at the site, the carcass had already started to decompose.

As per the officials, carcass of AKT-13 female tiger was recovered from the Chirhatta forest of Lamani core area. On Friday, autopsy of the dead tigress was done by senior forest personnel and a team of veterinary officials as per the protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

"Prima facie, it seems like the big cat died in a fight. Post mortem revealed ruptured trachea, shrinkage of lungs, teeth marks on the neck, and scratch marks all over the body. Injury marks indicate that it could have been caused in an attack by another tiger. However, detailed investigation is underway," said an official.