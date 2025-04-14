Waste to Wonder: This Kerala Startup Is Securing A Path Paved with Plastic-Free Future

Thiruvananthapuram: Turning waste into wonder is not a small deal. However, Carbon and Whale, a Kerala-based sustainability-focused startup founded in 2022, has taken a big leap in this craft.
The firm has successfully converted 10,000 tons of plastic waste into durable furniture, generating an impressive Rs 5 crore in annual revenue. The company, based in Kochi, is now expanding its operations and aims to explore international markets, including Dubai. The initiative was sparked by childhood memories of Siddharth, one of the co-founders, who recalls collecting plastic waste with his mother at Sankhumukham Beach.
However, turning this passion into a business was not without its challenges. Alvin, another co-director of the company, highlighted that finding value in waste “wasn’t easy.”
In the early stages, Alvin and Siddharth faced limited resources and no external support. “Against plastic waste” was the only guiding principle when they launched the company, with no financial backing or formal infrastructure.
Their breakthrough came when Alvin, after seven years at Byju’s, decided to leave his job and team up with Siddharth to tackle the growing plastic problem.
The first step was establishing the company’s office at the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology campus in Kochi, where Lipin, a native of Kanjirappally, became their first employee.
Despite initial struggles, the company slowly gained traction, particularly after introducing a line of furniture that included benches and stools made from recycled plastic.
Although the market initially showed little interest, the team found a creative way to advertise their products—installing free seats in Kochi Metro stations as part of a public awareness campaign. This caught the attention of the Cochin Smart City Project, which later joined the venture to promote sustainable development.
“Suraj Verma, a researcher at the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering, provided essential technical guidance to help us shape our ideas into viable products,” said Alvin.
Verma now serves as a technical advisor to Carbon and Whale. The company’s products, which have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years, include outdoor furniture and other sustainable alternatives. Lipin joined the venture in 2024, bringing with him a strong focus on cleanliness and operational discipline. This move coincided with significant revenue growth, as the company’s earnings soared from ₹69,000 in 2022-23 to ₹5 crore in the last financial year.
Carbon and Whale now counts high-profile companies such as Nippon Toyota, Decathlon, Jockey, and DDRC among its clients. With plans to expand internationally, the company is poised to make a global impact in the sustainable product market.