Waste to Wonder: This Kerala Startup Is Securing A Path Paved With Plastic-Free Future

Thiruvananthapuram: Turning waste into wonder is not a small deal. However, Carbon and Whale, a Kerala-based sustainability-focused startup founded in 2022, has taken a big leap in this craft.

The firm has successfully converted 10,000 tons of plastic waste into durable furniture, generating an impressive Rs 5 crore in annual revenue. The company, based in Kochi, is now expanding its operations and aims to explore international markets, including Dubai. The initiative was sparked by childhood memories of Siddharth, one of the co-founders, who recalls collecting plastic waste with his mother at Sankhumukham Beach.

However, turning this passion into a business was not without its challenges. Alvin, another co-director of the company, highlighted that finding value in waste “wasn’t easy.”

In the early stages, Alvin and Siddharth faced limited resources and no external support. “Against plastic waste” was the only guiding principle when they launched the company, with no financial backing or formal infrastructure.

Their breakthrough came when Alvin, after seven years at Byju’s, decided to leave his job and team up with Siddharth to tackle the growing plastic problem.

The first step was establishing the company’s office at the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology campus in Kochi, where Lipin, a native of Kanjirappally, became their first employee.