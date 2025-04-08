ETV Bharat / state

4 Of Family Killed As Car Swerves To Avoid Wild Boar In Maharashtra, Collides With Tanker

Nagpur: A couple and their two children were killed after their car rammed into a fuel tanker while trying to avoid a wild boar that came in front of it in Maharashtra's Wardha's district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Taroda in Wardha on Monday night when the family was returning from Mandgaon in Samudrapur taluka. They had gone to attend a Ram Navami mahaprasad programme in Mandgaon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Vaidya (45), who was attached to Wadner Police, his wife, Priyanka (37), son Shreyas (6) and daughter Mai (3).

Priyanka and Shreyas died on the spot while Prashant and Mai succumbed to their injuries during treatment.