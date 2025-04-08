4 Of Family Killed As Car Swerves To Avoid Wild Boar In Maharashtra, Collides With Tanker

Nagpur: A couple and their two children were killed after their car rammed into a fuel tanker while trying to avoid a wild boar that came in front of it in Maharashtra's Wardha's district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place near Taroda in Wardha on Monday night when the family was returning from Mandgaon in Samudrapur taluka. They had gone to attend a Ram Navami mahaprasad programme in Mandgaon, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Prashant Vaidya (45), who was attached to Wadner Police, his wife, Priyanka (37), son Shreyas (6) and daughter Mai (3).
Priyanka and Shreyas died on the spot while Prashant and Mai succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Prashant lost control over the wheels after the wild boar suddenly came in front of the car. In order to avoid hitting the wild boar, the car swerved and rammed into a tanker coming from the opposite direction.
Local residents rushed to the spot to rescue the injured family members and admitted them to a nearby hospital.
Police said two persons died on the spot and two others passed away during treatment. A probe has been launched into the incident, they said. (With PTI inputs)
