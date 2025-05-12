Bank Manager Burnt Alive As His Car Catches Fire At Loharu

Bhiwani: A bank manager was burnt alive in his car after the vehicle caught fire on Monday.

The deceased, Vikas Kumar of Chahad Kalan in Loharu, was a manager at the Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Sirsa. He was enroute to Jaipur for some work when his car caught fire between Manfara and Kharkhari road in Loharu. Vikas was the only occupant of the car. As his car caught fire, a few locals informed the police and Fire Department. Eyewitnesses said the blaze was so severe that Vikas did not even get time to get out of the car and was burnt to death.

A team from Loharu police station led by Sub-Inspector Satyapal reached the spot but by then the car was completely burnt. Satyapal said Vikas' body was retrieved from the car and sent to a government hospital in Loharu. The body was later sent to Bhiwani District Hospital for postmortem.

It is suspected that Vikas' car caught fire due to a technical fault. Satyapal said the matter is being investigated on the basis of statement given by Vikas' brother, Anil. Vikas had got married last year and is survived by his wife and a three-month-old daughter. Vikas' untimely and tragic death has shocked not just his family but also the entire local community. A pall of gloom descended Chahad Kala after his death.