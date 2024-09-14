ETV Bharat / state

Two Bank Employees Killed After Car Submerged In Flooded Underpass In Faridabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Manager of HDFC Bank at Gurugram Sector 31 branch and a cashier, returning home, were killed after their car got submerged in Old Faridabad railway underpass last night. Police said the underpass was inundated and closed for traffic but the car had entered it for a short-cut.

Two Bank Employees Killed As Car Submerges In Flooded Underpass In Faridabad
Flooded Old Faridabad railway underpass (ETV Bharat Photo)

Faridabad (Haryana): Amid heavy rains, two private bank employees drowned on Friday after their SUV got stuck in a flooded underpass in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said.

The victims have been identified as Punyashrey Sharma, HDFC Bank manager and Viraj Dwivedi, a cashier at the same branch at Gurugram Sector 31. Sharma was also the head of the bank union. They were returning home from Gurugram to Faridabad when they took a short cut through the Old Faridabad Railway Underpass that had become inundated due to the rainfall and closed for vehicular traffic.

When the car started to submerge in the water, the two men tried to escape out of the vehicle but it got locked automatically. The duo could not come out of the car and were killed inside the locked car.

Aditya, an employee of the same branch said Dwivedi and Sharma were going to the latter's house in Omaxe City in Greater Faridabad in an SUV. Viraj was supposed to spend the night at Sharma's house and leave for Delhi the next morning, he said. At around 11:30 pm, Aditya got a call from the bank manager's wife saying she could not contact her husband as his mobile phone was switched off.

After which, Aditya called the duo several times but both their phones were switched off. Then, he had left from Gurugram and his wife from Faridabad, to search for the two. After reaching the Old Faridabad Railway Underpass, they saw the police, who informed that a car was stuck in the underpass and two persons had died.

Sub-inspector Rajesh said that the incident took place at around 11:30 pm last night.

"Barricades had been set up in the area near the underpass and caution boards had also been installed. Police had instructed commuters not to use the underpass. Despite this, the SUV took this route. Due to excess water in the underpass, their car got stuck and both of them died," he said.

