Four, Including Three Car Riders, Ran Over While Trying To Rescue Accident Victim In Agra

Agra: Three persons were killed when a speeding car ran over them while they were trying to rescue a canter driver, who was hit by a truck on Yamuna Expressway late last night. The canter driver too succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A canter collided with a truck in Khandauli area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. Following which, the canter's driver was badly stuck inside the cabin.

A car that passed by the accident spot sometime later, stopped by to inquire as to whether any accident victim needed to be rescued. Three persons alighted from the car and went towards the canter. Finding the driver in a seriously injured condition, they helped him out. While escorting the driver to their vehicle, a speeding car heading towards Noida, rammed into them.

On information, police and Yamuna Expressway authority teams reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Khandauli police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Chauhan said that the vehicle overturned after ramming into the car riders, who were trying to rescue the canter driver. The vehicle driver was injured in the incident while all four died on the spot, he said.

The team of Khandauli Toll Plaza authority and the police admitted the injured vehicle driver to SN Hospital in Agra. "The injured driver hails from New Agra and his family members are being contacted," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, among the three who attempted to rescue the accident-hit canter driver, includes a driver, who has been identified as Anil, a resident of Loni and two youths. He was taking the youths from Gorakhpur to Loni and had spoke to his wife from his mobile phone prior to the accident. Efforts are on to identify the two youths and the canter driver, police added.