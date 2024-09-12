ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Rams Truck On Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons were killed and three others injured after their speeding car collided with a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged. There were seven people in the car, four of whom died on the spot and remaining three sustained severe injuries. All were residents of Aligarh. Those injured have been admitted to the hospital but are stated to be in critical condition.

New Mandi CO Rupali Rao said that a group of people were going to Haridwar in three vehicles, with a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leading the way. Travelling at breakneck speed, the car rammed a truck from behind at around 5 am. Locals informed the police.

Outpost in-charge Mohit Kumar reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The truck driver went absconding after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Ratan, Bhola, Jugal and Rahul. All were businessmen and residents of Gonda village in Aligarh.