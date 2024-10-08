Woman Killed, 38 Injured As Bus Rams Parked Truck After Driver Dozes Off In Rajasthan

Beawar: A woman was killed and 38 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked near a toll plaza in ​​Rajasthan's Beawar district on Tuesday, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was a result of the bus driver dozing off at the wheel.

The incident took place near Nimaj toll plaza of Bar police station area of the district at around 5 am while the bus was heading towards Jaipur from Jaisalmer. Most of the passengers were residents of Andhra Pradesh.

All the injured were rushed to Amrit Kaur Hospital while the woman's body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Nimaj government hospital for post-mortem.

ASI Ram Khiladi of Jaitaran police station said a bus crashed into a truck parked near the toll plaza and the toll workers had informed police. "Thirty eight injured passengers are undergoing treatment of whom, three are critical. At the time of the incident the driver had dozed off, the ASI said.

Both the bus driver Manoj Prajapat of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and its helper, Sonu Kumar of Bihar's Bodh Gaya district were injured in the accident.

Most of the injured passengers are from Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and some have been identified as Ganga Bhavani, Kamala, Janga Tar, Rajendra Prasad, Durga Prasad, Sharami, Anupam, T Srinivas Rao, T Diviju and A Shivram Prasad. Many of them are associated with legal services, police said.