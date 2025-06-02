ETV Bharat / state

Four Friends Killed After Car Rams Into Dumper In Haryana

Mahendragarh: In a tragic incident, four men died after the car they were travelling in rammed into a dumper in Haryana’s Mahendragarh, police said on Monday. The incident took place at 2 am in the intervening night on Sunday and Monday, they said.

The car was badly damaged in the accident. After five hours of effort, the bodies were retrieved by cutting the car windows with a cutter at around 7 am on Monday. The bodies have been taken to the Mahendragarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased were friends and have been identified as Gaurav and Sachin from Gurugram and Kanwarpal and Ankit from Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, when the victims did not return home to Gurugram and were unreachable by phone, their family members began searching for them and reached Mahendragarh.