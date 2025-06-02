Four Friends Killed After Car Rams Into Dumper In Haryana

Mahendragarh: In a tragic incident, four men died after the car they were travelling in rammed into a dumper in Haryana’s Mahendragarh, police said on Monday. The incident took place at 2 am in the intervening night on Sunday and Monday, they said.
The car was badly damaged in the accident. After five hours of effort, the bodies were retrieved by cutting the car windows with a cutter at around 7 am on Monday. The bodies have been taken to the Mahendragarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased were friends and have been identified as Gaurav and Sachin from Gurugram and Kanwarpal and Ankit from Uttar Pradesh.
According to sources, when the victims did not return home to Gurugram and were unreachable by phone, their family members began searching for them and reached Mahendragarh.
Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer from Kanina police station, said, “The deceased had come from Gurugram to attend a religious event in Neemhera village of Mahendragarh. After attending the event, they were heading back to Gurugram when the accident occurred.”
Kumar added, "The road near the canal is damaged, and there are large tiles installed there. The car driver lost control and rammed into a dumper. The four deceased have been identified from the Aadhar card found at the spot.”
