Uttar Pradesh: 6 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Muzaffarnagar

An SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Muzaffarnagar district, leaving six people dead and another seriously injured.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

Muzaffarnagar: Six people were killed and another seriously injured after an SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Titavi village on the Panipat-Khatima highway at around 7 am when the victims were travelling from Haryana to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of a relative who died a few days ago, officials said.

A total of seven people were in the car. Six, including five family members, died on the spot. Three of the deceased were women. The deceased were identified as Mohini (44), Anju (30), Vimmi (35), Rajender (50), Shiva (30, driver) and Piyush (30), all residents of Faridpur in Haryana. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Muzaffarnagar district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Maharaj ji has directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured," CM's Office wrote on X.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the investigation is underway.

