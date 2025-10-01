ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 6 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Six people were killed and another seriously injured after an SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Titavi village on the Panipat-Khatima highway at around 7 am when the victims were travelling from Haryana to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of a relative who died a few days ago, officials said.

A total of seven people were in the car. Six, including five family members, died on the spot. Three of the deceased were women. The deceased were identified as Mohini (44), Anju (30), Vimmi (35), Rajender (50), Shiva (30, driver) and Piyush (30), all residents of Faridpur in Haryana. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.