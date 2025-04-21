6 Killed, 2 Injured In A Road Crash In UP's Kushinagar

Gorakhpur: Six people were killed and two others injured after a car rammed into a tree in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Police officials said on Monday. The incident occurred at around 10 pm near Bhujouli Shukla village on the Padrauna-Naurangia road on Sunday night, when the occupants of the car were going to Devgaon village to attend a wedding. Police rushed the occupants of the car to a hospital with the help of locals, officials said.

The collision was so severe that the car was badly crushed and the eight people inside were trapped. Local people and police took out the mutilated bodies from the car after an hour of effort with a gas cutter and grinder machine and took them to the hospital, where the doctors declared six dead.

The remaining two people who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment in Gorakhpur Medical College, they said. Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Santosh Kumar Mishra, said a detailed investigation is underway. The deceased have been identified a brothers Harendra Maddheshia and Yogendra Maddheshia, Ranjeet, Mukesh, Bheem Laxman Yadav and car driver Om Prakash.

All the victims were aged between 25 and 40 years, police said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to ensure prompt and adequate treatment for the injured, an official statement said.