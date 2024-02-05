Loading...

Six Dead, 2 Injured as Speeding Car Plunges into Pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Cops at the spot of car accident in Kanpur Dehat

Sources said that the relatives were returning from Etawah where they had gone to offer tilak to a girl when the car went out of control and plunged into the pond in the early hours of Monday. In the horrific car accident, at least six people were killed while two others are battling for their lives at the hospital.

Kanpur Dehat: In a tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, six people died after a speeding car they were traveling in plunged into a pond in Kanpur Dehat district of the state in the early hours of Monday Feb 5, sources said. The accident took place near Jagannathpur village near Sandalpur road under the Sikandra police station limits of Kanpur Dehat district.

It is learnt that one Pankaj, a resident of Murra village of Derapur police station area of Kanpur district, had gone to Etawah to offer tilak to his daughter. While returning after attending the program there, his car went out of control and plunged into the pond near Jagannathpur village at around 2 o'clock in the night, sources said.

On receiving information about the accident, Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police, CO Sikandra Derapur and Mangalpur police reached the spot. After evacuating the eight people in the car, they were sent to Sikandra CHC. At the hospital, the doctors declared car driver Vikas,son of Ramakant, Khushboo, daughter of Pankaj Sharma-both residents of Murra police station Derapur, Golu, son of Vijay, resident of Bairi Baghpur police station Shivli, Prachi, daughter of Pankaj Sharma (13), a resident of Murra police station Derapur, Sanjay alias Sanju, son of late Motilal (55), a resident of Murra Mahoi police station Derapur and Prateek, son of Pawan as dead.

Two others identified as Virat and his sister Vaishnavi were seriously injured. The Superintendent of Police said that the accident occurred when the car went out of control and went into the pond due to high speed amid heavy rain at night.

