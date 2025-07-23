Narrow Escape For Family As Car Plunges Into Canal In Bathinda

Bathinda: Eleven members of a family, including five children, had a narrow escape when the car they were travelling in plunged into the Sirhind Canal in Punjab's Bathinda district on Wednesday.

The incident led to chaos as locals ran to help and curious onlookers crowded at the spot. All passengers were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Local people along with members of a social service organisation rescued all the passengers from the canal. Later, the car was pulled out with the help of a crane.

Gulab Singh, a passerby said, "The car fell into the canal with a loud noise. I ran to the spot and started pulling out the passengers from the water. Risking their own lives, many people joined in the rescue work and the passengers were helped out of the canal one after another. Unfortunately, there were some people who kept making videos without offering any help."

Sita, a passenger said she was travelling with her family when the car fell into the canal. "I don't know how the accident occurred. I was pulled out by a passerby," she said.

All 11 passengers were taken to the government hospital for treatment. Dr Harshit Goyal, on-duty physician at the government hospital, said the condition of the passengers is stable but treatment is underway. "Eleven people, including five children, were brought for treatment. One child has been admitted but the rest have been kept under observation for a few hours," Dr Goyal said.