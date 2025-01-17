ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed As Car Overturns While Trying To Save Cow On Ahmedabad-Indore Highway

A cow came in front of an Eeco car on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway and to avoid hitting it, the driver veered off leading to the accident.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 5:17 PM IST

Kheda: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a divider and overturned while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow on the Ahmedabad-Indore highway on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Ladvel intersection of Kathlal in Gujarat's Kheda district when the car was heading towards Balasinor from Kathlal last night. An Eeco car was plying on the highway when a cow appeared in front of it. The car driver swerved to avoid the cow but lost control, ramming into a divider and then overturned. The driver and the three passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from the Kathlal police station reached the spot and the bodies were shifted to Kathlal Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The victims were identified as driver Vinodbhai Gababhai Solanki, Pujabhai alias Pujasingh Arjanbhai Solanki, Sanjaybhai Jaswantbhai Thakor and Rajesh Kumar Salam Singh Thakor. All hailed from Mahisagar district. They were residents of Muwada village in Baraiya of Othwad in Balasinor taluk of Mahisagar.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that all four were from the same village and were going to Balasinor from Kathlal at night when the mishap took place. Further probe is underway, they added.

