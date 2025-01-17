ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed As Car Overturns While Trying To Save Cow On Ahmedabad-Indore Highway

Kheda: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a divider and overturned while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow on the Ahmedabad-Indore highway on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Ladvel intersection of Kathlal in Gujarat's Kheda district when the car was heading towards Balasinor from Kathlal last night. An Eeco car was plying on the highway when a cow appeared in front of it. The car driver swerved to avoid the cow but lost control, ramming into a divider and then overturned. The driver and the three passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from the Kathlal police station reached the spot and the bodies were shifted to Kathlal Government Hospital for post-mortem.