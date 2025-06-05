Car Mows Down Couple On Morning Walk In Bihar, Drags Husband For Around 20 km

Patna: A speeding car hit a couple out on a morning walk in Bihar, and dragged the man, who got trapped under the vehicle, for around 20 km. His body was recovered after a daylong investigation by the police, while the woman’s body was found around 30 metres from the place of occurrence.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Ram, 58, and his wife Shyama Devi, 52. One person has been arrested in this connection while the driver is still absconding. The incident occurred early morning around 4:30 am on Tuesday at Saur Bazar area in Saharsa district. The driver of the car did not stop after the mishap, accelerated further, and escaped from the spot with the man still trapped under the vehicle.

He travelled for around 20km to Saharsa town in that condition and reached a friend’s house. They extricated the dead Bharat’s body, packed it in a sack, put it in a car’s trunk, and buried it at a deserted place. The entire sequence of events was captured by CCTV cameras at different locations.

Bharat’s younger brother Nirbuddhi Ram said, “My elder brother and his wife were regular morning walkers. They went out of their home around 4:30 am on Tuesday. One car coming from the direction of Maheshkhut ran over them. Both of them got trapped under it, but the driver did not stop.”

“We started searching for them. The body of my brother’s wife was discovered around 30 metres away, while the torn pants of my brother was found at a distance of around a kilometre,” Nirbuddhi added.

The angry locals then blocked the national highway – 107 and demonstrated the recovery of Bharat’s body and arrest of the culprit. The police then swung into action and registered an FIR at the Saur Bazar police station on the basis of a statement given by Bharat’s son Bhutan Kumar.

Saharsa superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu (goes by one name) constituted a team led by Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar to investigate the case. “We went through footage from various CCTV cameras installed at shops and residences in the area and managed to trace the car BR 19 T 4571. It had dragged Bharat for around 20 km to Saharsa town,” SDPO Alok shared with the media late on Wednesday night.

Alok added that the driver went to the place of his acquaintance Sunil Kumar residing in Shivpuri locality of Saharsa town. They extricated Bharat’s body, packed it in a sack and took it to a deserted place at Matkhaura under the Kanaria police station area. They buried it in a 12-foot-deep ditch.

“We have arrested Sunil and forwarded him to jail. We are making efforts to nab the driver. The FSL team has also collected various pieces of evidence. Postmortem of the dead bodies has been conducted. They were handed over to their family for cremation,” Alok said. The police have seized the car involved in the incident, but have not revealed the name of the person who was driving the car.