Five Killed As Car Hits Stationary Truck On Greater Noida Expressway

A speeding car rammed into a truck, which had broken down and parked along the Greater Noida Expressway, this morning.

Screengrab of car and truck at accident spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi/Noida: Five persons, including three women, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck on Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident.

According to information received, the accident occurred while the car was going from Noida to Pari Chowk. The injured were taken out of the damaged car after a lot of effort by the local people and police. The person behind the wheels died on the spot and four others, who were rushed to a nearby hospital, succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Police have shifted all five bodies for post-mortem.

Uttar Pradesh CM took cognizance of the road accident and asked officials to make proper arrangements for treatment with immediate effect. CM Yogi later expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

A member of the police team that reached the spot said a speeding car had collided with a truck that had broken down and was parked on the expressway near Sector 146 of Knowledge Park police station. The driver passed away at the spot and four others died in the hospital, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, in another road accident, five persons were killed and 20 others injured on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The incident had taken place at Milestone 49 in Nasirpur area of ​​​​Firozabad, when a tourist bus, returning from Mathura to Lucknow, collided with a truck. The passengers were returning home after attending a 'Mundan Sanskar' programme.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Some of the injured were stated to be in critical condition and referred to other hospitals after first aid.

