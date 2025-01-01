ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Two Injured As Car Hits Stationary Truck In Jalna

At least four people were killed as their car hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Jalna on Wednesday.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 44 minutes ago

Jalna: Four persons, including three members of a family, died on the spot as their car hit a stationary truck in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Two persons in the car sustained injuries in the accident that took place on Solapur-Dhule road around 1 pm.

The victims were returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a visit to the holy town of Akkalkot, an official said. The truck had broken down and halted on the road at Mahakal village in Ambad tehsil when the car rammed into it from the rear, he said. Anita Parshuram Kunte (48), Bhagwat Chore (47), Srushti Bhagwat Chore (13) and Vedant Bhagwat Chore (11) died on the spot.

Parshuram Kunte, who was driving the car, and Chhaya Chore sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for nearly two hours until police cleared the road. Gondi Police are investigating the incident.

