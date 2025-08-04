Three Killed, Two Injured After Car Fell Into Ditch In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: At least three people died and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place on the Chhatri Janjheli Marg in the Janjehli police station area on Sunday night, Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma said.
The deceased have been identified as Devdutt (77), Yashpal (38), and Mangal Chand (39). At the same time, Ludar Singh (34) and car driver Guman Singh (32) have been seriously injured in this accident. All were residents of the Chhatri of the Seraj area.
The locals spotted the car in the ditch on Monday morning. They rescued one injured person and rushed him to the Janjehli hospital in a private car. The locals then informed the police and the 108 ambulance service.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the other injured to the hospital; however, both the injured persons were later referred to the Nerchowk Medical College after first aid.
“The car has met with an accident after falling into a deep ditch in Magrugala. The accident took place on Sunday night as the road was damaged. Three people have died, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. While two people injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Nerchowk Medical College,” SP Verma said.
