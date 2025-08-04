ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Two Injured After Car Fell Into Ditch In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: At least three people died and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on the Chhatri Janjheli Marg in the Janjehli police station area on Sunday night, Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma said.

The deceased have been identified as Devdutt (77), Yashpal (38), and Mangal Chand (39). At the same time, Ludar Singh (34) and car driver Guman Singh (32) have been seriously injured in this accident. All were residents of the Chhatri of the Seraj area.

The locals spotted the car in the ditch on Monday morning. They rescued one injured person and rushed him to the Janjehli hospital in a private car. The locals then informed the police and the 108 ambulance service.