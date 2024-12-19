ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, 3 Injured As Car Falls Into Ditch While Reversing In Mussoorie

Mussoorie: Two persons died and three others were injured when the car's driver broke through a barricade and fell into a ditch while parking outside a restaurant on Dhanaulti Road in Mussoorie on Wednesday night. The injured are currently undergoing treatment in Landour Community Hospital, police said.

Mussoorie police station in-charge Arvind Chaudhary said five persons were travelling in an SUV to Dhanaulti late last night when the accident occurred. The driver reversed the car in order to park it at the Cassel Restaurant, when it rammed into the barricade behind it and plunged into the ditch, Chaudhary said.

On information about the accident, the Mussoorie Police and fire department team reached the spot along with ambulance. The injured were rescued out of the ditch and admitted to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Harpal Singh (46) and Dilip Singh Panwar (48). They were residents of Kandisaur Vikol in Tehri Garhwal. Both died on the spot, police said.