5 killed, 6 Injured As Car Falls Into Ditch In UP's Hardoi

Hardoi: Five persons, including a six-year-old child, were killed and six others were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a ditch in the Majhila police station area of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident occurred at around 3 am on Saturday near Bhuppa Purva turn, when they were returning from a wedding function in Kusma village. According to the officials, all passengers were returning to Pali village after attending Neeraj's wedding in Patiyanim village. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital, where they were given medical treatment.

Shahabad Circle Officer Anuj Mishra said, "A speeding car lost control, overturned and fell into a ditch on Alamnagar road, in which 11 persons were seriously injured. All the injured persons were immediately brought to a community health centre, where doctors declared five people dead, including a child. The injured have been referred to the district hospital after being administered first aid."

He added that the deceased have been identified as Jitendra (22), Akash (18), Siddharth (6), Ramu (35) and Jauhari (40). The deceased were the residents of the Pali police station area in Hardoi. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.