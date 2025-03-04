Four Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Canal In UP’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Three children among four members of a family died after their car fell into a small canal here on Tuesday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said five people from Amroha’s Nagla Bashir village had come to attend a wedding ceremony in Sikandrabad here. While returning, their car fell into a canal near Pitobas village this morning.

Two people died on the spot, and the others were rushed to a hospital where two more succumbed during treatment, he said. The fifth family member, a woman, is undergoing treatment, the SSP said. The deceased have been identified as Nipendra (40), Harsh (12), Vanshika (16) and Kanhaiya (15), the police said.

According to the police, the family left in the morning after attending the wedding. Fatigue could be a reason behind the accident. However, circumstantial evidence is being collected. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Office of the Chief Minister said, "Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Bulandshahr district. The chief minister has immediately sent the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials to provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured."