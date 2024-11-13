ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: MICA Student From Uttar Pradesh Stabbed To Death In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 23-year-old student from MICA in Ahmedabad was fatally stabbed by an unidentified man just hours after giving his measurement to have a suit stitched for upcoming job interviews in Bopal on Sunday night.

Priyanshu Jain succumbed to his injuries after an alleged argument with a car driver over the speed of the latter’s four-wheeler in Bopal, police said. Despite rushing Jain to a private hospital nearby, doctors declared the young man 'brought dead'. Jain's friend complained to the police station and registered a case against the unknown driver.

The unknown driver has been booked under section 103(1) of the BNS for murder, and section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. “The driver retrieved two knives from his car and tried to stab Jain, who ducked but slipped and fell. As he tried to get up, the driver stabbed him in the back with two knives several times,” the FIR stated.

Police said that on the night of the incident, Jain and his friend were riding past the Bopal Fire Station on a Bullet when they argued with an unknown car driver over taking a turn at a four-way. After this, the car driver attacked Jain with a knife, causing the latter severe blood loss.

Jain's friend told police that the accused driver attacked Jain came in a black car and had sported bangles in both ears. He was 5 feet 10 inches tall and donned short hair, the friend said.