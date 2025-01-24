ETV Bharat / state

Car Driver Fires At Chandigarh Police Personnel On Being Stopped At Naka

Police constable tried to stop a car at the naka checking in Sector 38 police station area but it sped away and then opened fire.

Police officials reached the spot after the incident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Chandigarh: A car driver opened fire at police personnel during a naka checking in Sector 38 of Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

Constable Pradeep and his colleague from the district crime cell, Deep, managed to escape unhurt. No official statement has been made by Punjab Police till now but investigations have been initiated, sources said.

According to sources, Pradeep from the Sector 39 police station had set up a naka outside EWS Colony in Sector 38A. Suspicious at a white Maruti Suzuki FRONX approaching the naka checking, he signalled the car to stop but the driver sped away. Seeing this, Pradeep started chasing the vehicle. A short distance away, the car stopped and a person alighted from the vehicle.

Pradeep overpowered him while the driver attempted to run him over. At this time, Deep, who was patrolling in this area, came to Pradeep's rescue. When the two tried to catch the driver, he pulled out a pistol and started firing at the police personnel. He fired four rounds of bullets and then escaped from the spot along with his accomplice. A bullet narrowly escaped Deep, who ducked to safety and ran away from the spot.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. Locals said that the incident occurred so suddenly that people were panic-stricken and started shouting out for help.

Police teams reached the spot and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

