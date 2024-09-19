ETV Bharat / state

Four DU Students Injured As Car Crashes Through Roadside Railing In Delhi

New Delhi: Four students of Delhi University (DU) suffered severe injuries after their speeding car crashed into a railing on a bridge near Shanti Van in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The iron rods of the railing pierced through the car, which got badly damaged. All the injured were admitted to a hospital and are stated to be in critical condition.

The accident took place on the bridge connecting Shanti Van to Geeta Colony in Shantivan area of ​​Delhi this morning when the students were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the birthday of one of the injured. After collided with the railing, its iron rods shattered the car's windscreen and pierced through the rear end.

On information, a team from North Delhi's Kotwali police station reached the spot. The trapped passengers were somehow pulled out of the damaged car and admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to the eyewitnesses, the car was moving at a very high speed and the driver lost control of the wheel, ramming into the railing. Following the accident, there was a massive traffic congestion on the Geeta Colony flyover.