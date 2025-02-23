Three Of Family Killed After Car Collides With Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Dausa

Dausa: A man and his parents were killed while his wife sustained injuries after their speeding car rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred on channel 173 near Dhanavad area of Rajasthan's Dausa district. The impact of collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged. Three members of the family died on the spot and one was seriously injured.
Upon information, a team from the Kolwa police station reached the spot and sent the injured woman to the district hospital while the three bodies were shifted for post-mortem.
Head constable of Kolwa police station, Dharam Singh, said the deceased were residents of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. "A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital," Singh said.
According to eyewitnesses, the truck had suddenly slowed down and the speeding car that was coming behind it, crashed into it. It took a lot of time to recover the bodies from the damaged car, an eyewitness said.
Police further said that the couple had got married recently. The bodies will be handed over to family members after autopsy, they added.
The mishap has left the family mourning.
